42nd International Seerah Conference concludes

ISLAMABAD, Dec 2 (APP):The 42nd International Seerah Conference concluded on Saturday with a renewed pledge to portray soft image of Islam in the light of the teachings of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

The International Seerah Conference is annually organized by the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony for projecting the soft image of Islam and highlighting teachings of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

The First Seerah Conference was organized by the ministry in 1977 to celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi.

Ministry holds a countrywide competition to award prizes to the authors of books, research papers written on Seerah of the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him).

This year, over 2500 scholars, Ulema and Mashaikh participated in the conference including from 10 foreign countries. Grand Mufti of Kyrgyzstan Maksatbek Azhy Toktomushev was also present on the occasion.

In total, two sessions of the conference were held on Saturday. First session was presided over by President Mamnoon Hussain, the second by the Minister of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sardar Muhammad Yousaf.

Prizes were distributed among the authors of 21 books written in the category of Seerah of the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) and Na’at. While 36 best authors of research papers on Seerah were also rewarded in the second session of the conference.

In his concluding remarks, the Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sardar Muhammad Yousaf thanked Ulema, Mashaikh, scholars and others for attending the event.

He said the ministry takes guidance from the speeches delivered by various Ulema in the Seerah Conference, besides publishing and placing the suggestion on Ministry’s website.

The Conference was aimed at highlighting different aspects of the life of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

He said the ministry would try to organize maximum conferences on the topic of ‘ Khatam-e-Nubawat’.

Coordination with Ulema and media would be enhanced for spreading the message of love, peace, harmony among all segments of society, he said.

He said Ulema and Mashaikh Councils would also be established at provincial and district level besides

persistent efforts for implementing uniformed prayer system in country’s mosques.