42 percent population of KP to be benefited from financial assistance: CM

PESHAWAR, Apr 15 (APP):Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mehmood Khan has said that 42 percent population of the province would be benefited from Ehsas Program of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Chief Minister Ehsas Imdad Program and KP Governemnt Zakat program.

In his tweet on Wednesday, he said that 2.2 million poor and destitute families of the province would get Rs 12,000 financial assistance each under Ehsas program of Prime Minister Imran Khan. He said the amount would be onetime relief assistance of three-month.

He further said that under Chief Minister Insaf Program Rs 6,000 financial assistance would be given to each 2.2 million deserving families as three-month assistance. Similarly, one lac poor families would be given Rs 12,000 each as one year financial assistance under Zakat program of provincial government.

The CM directed the relevant quarters to complete payment of financial assistance to deserving people before the holy month of Ramadan and strictly ordered that no complaint should be received from any poor person with regard to receiving of payment, adding that he himself was monitoring the whole process of payment.