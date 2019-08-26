40,921 MT LPG consumed in 14 months

ISLAMABAD, Aug 26 (APP):The consumption of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) stood at around 40,921 Metric Ton (MT) during a 14-month period from April 2018 to May 2019 across the country.

Domestic, commercial and industrial consumers used 3,174 MT LPG in April, 3,077 MT in May, 2,661 MT in June, 2,680 MT in July, 2,684 MT in August, 3,027 MT in September, 3,264 in October, 2,630 in November and 3,272 MT in December 2018, while 4,357 MT in January, 2,961 MT in February, 1,715 MT in March and 2,971 in April and 2,448 MT in May 2019, a senior official in Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) told APP.

Replying to a question, he said the authority, being a regulatory body, wrote letter to chief secretaries of all provinces periodically requesting to keep check and take action against illegal decanting of LPG and unregistered factories manufacturing substandard cylinders and equipment in their respective areas.