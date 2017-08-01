40 teams confirm participation in Agha memorial basketball tournament

LAHORE, Aug 01 (APP): A record number of 40 national, departmental

and divisional teams including Pakistan Air Force and Wapda have confirmed their participation in the First Agha Arshad Memorial Basketball Tournament, which will start at the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences here on Wednesday.

Late Agha Arshad was a legend in national basketball, who served

Pakistan in international basketball from 1969 to 1978, during which he also captained the national side. After retirement, Arshad also coached Pakistan team on the tour of Malaysia in 1988 and SAF Games in India in 2016, said Khalid Bashir, secretary, Pakistan Basketball Federation, while talking to APP on Tuesday. He said the participating teams have been divided into eight groups.

“Thirty-two matches will be played on the opening day of the tournament.

Quarterfinals will be played on August 4, while Semi-finals

and final will be played on August 5,” he said.

He said that the tournament would help in identifying new basketball

talent which will be groomed for forming national senior and junior teams to represent the country in the national and international events home and abroad.

He said that high quality basketball would be witnessed in the event.

Asif Iqbal has been appointed as organising secretary of the tournament.

Khalid Bashir said that the PBBF is striving for the cause of basketball and it has finalised a comprehensive activity plan to help revive and promote the game.