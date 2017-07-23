40 Pakistani teachers to participate in teacher training programme in Beijing

ISLAMABAD, July 23 (APP): Around 40 Pakistani school teachers who have

been selected in the two-week 2017, International Chinese Language Teacher Training Programme sponsored by Beijing Municipal Commission of Education (BMCE) left for Beijing on Sunday.

In a see-off ceremony held here at Chinese embassy, Chinese Charg

d’Affaires Zhao Lijian, while congratulating the selected participants said this was the third year that the Chinese embassy in Pakistan had sponsored the Pakistani participants in collaboration with BMCE and Beijing International Education Exchange Center.

He said since past three years, the Chinese embassy had sent 160

teachers to China under this programme; the teachers had been invited from all the provinces and districts of Pakistan.

He said in our efforts to bring more substance to our all-weather

strategic cooperation, we need more people to work as envoys for the betterment of understanding and friendship among the two nations, he added.

Zhao Lijian said the Chinese government was working all out to

promote Chinese language teaching and Chinese culture in Pakistan. Now, there were four Confucius Institutes and one Chinese Culture Center in Pakistan.

“Last year, there were 18,000 Pakistani students in China, among them

5,081 students are studying with Chinese government scholarships. Pakistan is the No.1 country in number of students with Chinese government sponsored scholarships,” he informed.

He said this training programme was more than a language training

course; it was also a good chance to get a picture of Chinese culture and way of thinking.

He said language was a bridge among different cultures, more and more

people around the world were learning Chinese with personal interests and for better job opportunities. By the end of 2016, 511 Confucius Institutes had been established in 140 countries. Nearly 70 countries had included Chinese in their national education systems.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed, Chairman, Higher Education

Commission (HEC) said learning from the Chinese methodologies in field of education could help Pakistani education to speed up the process of educational development in Pakistan.

“China has emerged as one of the biggest economies on global map in

recent times and as educationist and teacher it is our duty to learn the Chinese strategies and teach them to our young minds,” he added.

He said HEC had been working in collaboration with different Chinese

universities and many Pakistani students were studying on HEC scholarships in Chinese universities.

The ceremony was attended by outgoing teachers, their families,

officials of Chinese embassy and media representatives.