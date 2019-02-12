4 Pakistani athletes to participate in Turkish Open Taekwondo

ISLAMABAD, Feb 12 (APP):Four Pakistani athletes will participate in 6th Turkish Open Taekwondo Tournament scheduled to be held in Antalya, Turkey from February 13 to 17.

The athletes include Muhammad Farooq, Muhammad Owais, Hussain Anjum and Arif Ullah Khan while the officials to accompany the squad comprise Sami Ullah (team manager), Muhammad Talha Junaid (coach) and Muhammad Sohail (assistant coach), a press release said.The aim of participation in the tournament is to give maximum exposure to athletes against foreign players and to learn latest techniques and skills.

The said championship will also help the Pakistan Taekwondo Federation to monitor the standard of improvement among athletes.