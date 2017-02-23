6 killed, 30 injured in blast

LAHORE, Feb 23 (APP): As many as six persons were killed

and 30 others sustained injuries in a blast inside an under

construction plaza at Defence Housing Authority (DHA),Z Block

commercial market here on Thursday.

DIG Operations, Dr Haider Ashraf said the nature of

the blast was being investigated, adding it could be either

the generator blast or some other reason as the building was

under construction.

He said that it was a powerful explosion due to which the windowpanes

of a restaurant, nearby buildings and parked vehicles were shattered, while cars and motorcycles parked outside the plaza were also damaged.

The rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the injured

to General Hospital and National Hospital Defence.

The people who were killed in the blast have been identified as Javed,

Imran Ikram, Moazam, Aslam, Shabbir and Habib.

Those shifted to the General Hospital and National Hospital included

Zeeshan, Aqib, Waseem, Tahir Abbas, Faisal, Adeel, Afzal, Ahmad Butt, Muhammad Mansha, Nasir, Riaz, Muhammad Hafeez, Sunny Khokhar, Asif, Muhammad Jamil, Arslan, Taseer Pervaiz, Waqar Qureshi and others.

The teams of Rescue 1122 and Edhi Foundation completed the rescue and

relief operation, whereas the law enforcement agencies collected evidence from the scene to probe the incident and nature of the blast.

Provincial Minister for Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education,

Khwaja Salman Rafique and Provincial Minister for Primary Healthcare Khawaja Imran Nazir visited the hospitals to inquire after the injured of blast.