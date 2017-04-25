4 hardcore terrorists executed

RAWALPINDI, April 25 (APP): Other four hardcore terrorists, tried by military courts, on Tuesday were executed at jail in Khyber

Pakhtunkhwa.

According to Inter Services Public Relations, those terrorists were hanged, were involved in committing heinous offenses relating to terrorism, including killing of innocent civilians, attacking country’s armed forces and law enforcement agencies.

The details of each of the four convicts is as:

1. Rehman Ud Din S/O Moamber.

The convict was an active member of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, who was involved in attacking Armed Forces of Pakistan, Law Enforcement Agencies and killing a member of peace committee. He was also in possession of fire-arms and explosives. The convict admitted his offences before the Magistrate and the trial court. He was awarded death sentence.

2. Mushtaq Khan S/O Umar Saleem.

The convict was an active member of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan. He was involved in attacking Law Enforcement Agency which resulted in death of several soldiers and injuring an officer and a soldier. He was also in possession of fire-arms and explosives. The convict admitted his offences before the Magistrate and the trial court. He was awarded death sentence.

3. Obaid ur Rehman S/O Fazal Hadi.

The convict was an active member of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, who was involved in killing of innocent civilians. He was also in possession of explosives. The convict admitted his offences before the Magistrate and the trial court. He was awarded death sentence.

4. Zafar Iqbal S/O Muhammad Khan.

The convict was an active member of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan. He was involved in attacking Law Enforcement Agencies which resulted in death of a Junior Commissioned Officer and a soldier of Frontier Constabulary. A police Assistant Sub Inspector and a soldier of Frontier Constabulary also sustained injuries as result of attacks by the convict. He was also in possession of fire-arms and explosives. The convict admitted his offences before the Magistrate and the trial court. He was awarded death sentence.