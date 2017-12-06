4-day AirTech’17 to begin kick off from Thursday

ISLAMABAD, Dec 6 (APP):Pakistan’s largest technical and scientific Olympiad, Airtech’17, aimed at enhancing and polishing the conceptual, analytical and practical skills and expertise of youth, will start Thursday here at Air University.

In addition to 26 technological competitions, AirTech’17 will also feature number of value added events on the sideline, which include an AirTech conference, embedded workshops, a national photography competition, Project Expo, Aero Modelling Show, Air Techno-Show, bonfire, Sky

Lantern Show and many more, a news release said on Wednesday.

“AirTech’17 is designed to serve as a platform where a fair and competitive environment will be provided to young students to design, build & present technical solutions and perform innovative tasks

in respective fields by utilizing their creative skills blended with the scientific academic knowledge and technical capabilities”, it said.

On the first day (December 7) an AirTech conference will be held where the chief guest Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman will deliver his keynote address on ‘leadership, education & society development’. Various topics related to robotics, artificial Intelligence, and other emerging technologies will also

come under discussion.

On the second day, student competitions into five categories, such as Robotics, Mechanical, Electrical, Computer Sciences and Applied Sciences, will be held.

On the third day, the Air University will host Techno Show. The show will include AirBot, Robo War, Quadro Show and Robo Dance. As a sideline activity, a workshop on international scholarships will also be held.

On the fourth day, a tremendous air show will be presented over the F-9 Park here. The Project Expo will also be held on the concluding day, followed by a Sky Lantern Show.

A number of industry leaders, decision makers and professionals are invited to appreciate

students’ efforts and to identify opportunities to collaborate with students and discuss future prospects.