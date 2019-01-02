ISLAMABAD, Jan 2 (APP):Senate Standing Committee on Finance was informed here Wednesday that the third loan tranche worth of US$1 billion from Saudi Arabia was likely to be released during current month.
A senior official of ministry of finance informed the committee that the government had already received $2 billion from Saudi Arabia while the remaining $1 billion would be issued during current month.
3rd tranche of $1 bn from Saudi Arabia likely this month
ISLAMABAD, Jan 2 (APP):Senate Standing Committee on Finance was informed here Wednesday that the third loan tranche worth of US$1 billion from Saudi Arabia was likely to be released during current month.