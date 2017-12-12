3rd round of Pak-Bulgaria bilateral political consultations held

ISLAMABAD, Dec 12 (APP):Pak-Bulgaria bilateral political consultations’ 3rd round was held last week in Sofia.

Pakistan side was led by Ambassador Zaheer A. Janjua, Additional Secretary (Europe), while Ambassador Kostadin Kodzhabashev, Director General (Bilateral Relations), Ministry of Foreign Affairs headed the Bulgarian side, said a statement issued here by Foreign Office.

The two sides reviewed the whole spectrum of bilateral relations and identified opportunities and possibilities for further cooperation, especially in the spheres of trade and economy, investment, culture, education, science and technology, defense, parliamentary exchanges and people-to-people contacts.

Both sides also expressed satisfaction at their ongoing collaboration at the UN and other multilateral fora, especially through support to each other’s candidatures.