3rd phase of PSL starts in Dubai from Thursday

ISLAMABAD, Feb 22 (APP): Third phase of Pakistan Super League (PSL) starts in Dubai from Thursday with a match between Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators.

As per points table, Quetta Gladiators stand on first position, Lahore Qalandars second and Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi are on third and fourth positions respectively, a private news channel reported.

However, Karachi Kings will be out of the tournament in case

of losing any match.