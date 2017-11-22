3rd Pakistan-EU Dialogue on Disarmament, Non-Proliferation and Peaceful Uses of Nuclear Energy

ISLAMABAD, Nov 22 (APP):The 3rd Round of Pakistan-EU Dialogue on Disarmament, Non-Proliferation and Peaceful Uses of Nuclear Energy was held here on Wednesday.

According to statement of FO, the Pakistan side was led by Ambassador Tasnim Aslam and Special Secretary (UN&EC). Ambassador Jacek Bylica, Special Envoy for Disarmament and Non-Proliferation at the European External Action Service, led the EU side.

The entire range of issues related to arms control, disarmament and non-proliferation as well as matters pertaining to the regional and global security situation came under discussion.

The Dialogue is part of the Pakistan-EU Engagement Plan and provides both sides with a useful platform for exchange of views and perspectives in this important area.