3rd China Agro Chemical Pakistan Summit on Dec 4

LAHORE, Dec 02 (APP):Third CAC (China Agro Chemical) Pakistan Summit will be opened at Lahore Expo Center on December 4.

LCCI president Malik Tahir Javaid, Senior Vice President Khawaja

Khawar Rasheed, Vice President Zeshan Khalil, Executive Committee

Members, former office-bearers and businessmen from China and other

parts of the world will attend this mega event.

Malik Tahir Javaid said here Saturday that CCPIT Chem, a well-known Chinese organizations have partnered with them in connection with

holding 3rd CAC Pakistan 2017.

He added that about 55 stalls had so far been booked by major

companies of Pakistan and China related to agriculture and its sub

sectors.

LCCI President said that this would add another chapter of success

in the history of international exhibitions in Pakistan that around 38 Chinese companies would also be participating in this exhibition to

exhibit state of the art technologies and solutions to improve the productivity of agro-based commodities and also keep the crops free of hazards.

He said that leading groups and companies of Pakistan associated

with different sub-sectors of agriculture had also confirmed their participation in CAC Pakistan. “Pakistan is an agrarian economy but we

lag far behind in terms of obtaining the desired level of knowledge

and ways to combat with potential threats to our food and cash crops existing in the form of pests, unnecessary herbs and scarcity of water,”

he mentioned.

Malik Tahir said that CAC Pakistan promised to display and convince

the use of modern technologies developed over the period of time through research and development in the field of agriculture, besides providing

a joint forum to government officials and industry professionals to highlight the benefits of using pesticides, fertilizers, processed seeds, latest yet affordable agri-equipment and machinery.

He said that agro-chemicals in Pakistan had immense potential that

must be utilized on priority basis, as agro-chemicals had contributed significantly in raising agricultural yield and there was still a room

to bring improvement in this sector.

“We are very glad to coordinate with CAC which sets up world’s

largest agro-chemical trading platform in China every year with most updated policies, products, technologies and market dynamics,” he

asserted.

LCCI President said that CAC had broadened its network by exhibiting

in Europe, Brazil and other important destination of world. “It is going

to be the first time that CAC is holding such kind of exhibition and

summit in South Asia. We are happy that Pakistan is taking this lead to hold this important exhibition in collaboration with CAC. We would like

to welcome them to Pakistan and make all possible efforts to make it a successful show. I wish that CAC Pakistan may take place every year in Pakistan and our agriculture sector could grow by leaps and bounds,” he added.

He said that they expected great results from this exhibition and

hoped that this event would prove to be a perfect beginning in the right direction to bring greater fortune to Pakistan.