39 players for cricket camp at NCA

LAHORE, Mar 7 (APP): The national selection committee headed by Inzamam ul Haq has shortlisted the 39 players for a three-day camp to be setup at NCA from March 8 to 10.

The camp has been organized to oversee the future talent of Pakistan’s cricket, said a spokesman of Pakistan Cricket Board on Tuesday.

“Mickey Arthur and other coaches along with Inzamam ul Haq will monitor players skills, fitness and fielding during the camp”, he said.

Following will attend, Imam ul Haq, Sahibzada Farhan Khan, Sohaib Maqsood, Usman Salahuddin, Asif Zakir, Saad Ali, Abdur Rehman Muzammil, Mehran Ibrahim, Khushdil Shah, Akbar ur Rehman, Hussain Talat, Israrullah, Sarmad Bhatti, Junaid Ali, Umair Masood, Saifullah Bangash, Mohammad Abbas, Mir Hamza, Sadaf Hussain, Tabish Khan, Atif Jabbar, Usman Shinwari, Ahmed Bashir, Ghulam Mudassar, Sameen Gul, Azizullah, Fahim Ashraf, Ahmed Jamal, Irfan Ullah Shah, Waqas Maqsood, Muhammad Irfan, Amad Butt, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Karamat Ali, Bilal Asif, Kashif Bhatti, Hassan Khan, Zafar Gohar and Shahzaib Ahmed.