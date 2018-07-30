39 km section of Thakot-Havelian Motorway to become operational by October

ISLAMABAD, Jul 30 (APP):About 39-kilometre Havelian-Mansehra section of Thakot-Havelian Motorway would be completed by October this year while the entire 120-km Motorway would become functional by February 2020.

Spokesman of National Highway Authority (NHA) Kashif Zaman on Monday told that the motorway falls in Early Harvest Project category of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

He said that there would be three inter changes in the 39 km section which included Khota Qabar interchange, Qalandarabad and Manshera interchange. China’s Exim bank has funded 90 percent of the project, while the remainder is being funded by the Government of Pakistan. Ground breaking of the project was done on August 28,2016.

He said that the motorway from Havelian passes through Abbottabad, Mansehra and Shinkiari ending at Thakot. It will have five tunnels; two at Abbotabad, one each at Battal,Karmong and Mansehra. He informed that the project starting from Havelian would pass through Abbottabad, Manshera, Shinkiari and terminate at Thakot in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The project, he told has been divided into three packages: Havelian-Abbottabad,Abbottabad-Mansehra and Mansehra-Thakot.