39 km Havelian-Manshera section of Thakot-Havelian Motorway to be completed in April next year

ISLAMABAD, Jul 24 (APP): Work on Thakot-Havelian motorway is

in full swing and the 118 kilometre project would be completed in

December 2019.

National Highway Authority (NHA) Spokesman Kashif Zaman told

APP that the motorway in early harvest Project category and its 39

kilometre Havelian-Mansehra section would be completed in April

2018.

He said that there would be three inter changes in the 39 km

section which included Khota Qabar inter change, Qalandarabad and

Manshera interchnge.

He said that 120-kilometre section of the motorway, part of

China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), is expected to be completed

in 42 months with a cost of Rs 133.98 billion.

China Exim bank will fund 90 per cent of the project, while

the remainder will be funded by Pakistan. Prime Minister Nawaz

Sharif had performed its ground breaking on August 28 last year.

The stretch of motorway from Havelian passes through

Abbottabad, Mansehra and Shinkiari, ending at Thakot. It will have

five tunnels -two at Abbotabad, one each at Battal,Karmong and

Mansehra.