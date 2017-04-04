38th death anniversary of founder of PPP observed

LARKANA, Apr 4 (APP): The 38th death anniversary of founder-

chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and former prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was observed with due reverence and respect here on Tuesday.

Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) and PPP (Shaheed Bhutto) arranged separate programmes to observe the anniversary.

Quran Khawani and fateha khawani were arranged on the occasion for

the departed soul of Z.A. Bhutto.

People from all walks of life in their messages on the occasion paid

tributes to Shaheed Bhutto for his services for the cause of poor and downtrodden people and for progress and prosperity of country.

The main death anniversary function was held in-front of Mausoleum

of Bhutto Family at Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto, in which Leaders and workers of PPP participated. Qura’an Khawani was also arranged.

Prominent among those attdedn the anniversary included former chief

minister Gilgit-Baltistan, Syed Mehdi Shah, Sardar Yaqoob Khan, former prime minister AJK Chaudhry Abdul Majeed, President PPP Punjab Qamar Zaman Kaira, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Ex- federal interior minister Rehman Malik, Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah, Manzoor Watto, Speaker Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Khan Durrani, Sindh Senior Minister and President PPP Sindh Nisar Ahmed Khuhro, Sindh Minister Manzoor Hussain Wassan, former federal ministers, former provincial ministers also visited the graves of the former prime ministers Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto. They placed floral wreaths at the graves and offered fateha.

Besides, former federal ministers, Senators, MNAs, MPAs belonging

to Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Members of the Central Executive Committee (CEC) and the Federal Council (F.C) of PPPP also visited the mazars of Z.A Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto and others PPP leaders’ graves, offered fateha and placed floral wreaths.

Workers and leaders of PPP and workers of its sister organisations

besides Bhutto’s admirers arrived Garhi Khuda Bakhsh Bhutto from all over the country and laid floral wreaths and offered fateha at the mazar of their leader.

The programme of the anniversary started from a Mushaira. The

prominent poets from Sindh, Punjab and other parts of the country paid tributes to Z A Bhutto in poetic Form.

The Former President and Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari, Chairman

of PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Secretary General PPP Latif Khan Khosa, Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly Syed Khurseed Ahmed Shah, Senator Atiazaz Ehsan, Chief Minister Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah, PPP Punjab Qamar Zaman Kaira, President PPP Sindh Nisar Ahmed Khuhro, District President PPP Larkana Abdul Fateh Soomro, and others addressing the death anniversary function paid homage to founder of PPP for his services for the country, democratic order and rights of the masses.

They reiterated their pledge to carry forward the mission for which

the Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto laid down his life.

They also paid tributes to the Shaheed Chairperson of PPP

Benazir Bhutto due to her services to achieve the rights of down-trodden people and strengthen the democratic system in the country which is the only way to provide the poor masses basic facilities under the party manifesto.

Besides, as per past traditions, a meeting of Central Executive

Committee(CEC) was held at Bhutto House Naudero on Tuesday night to pay tributes to the Founder Chairman Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari chaired the meeting. The

meeting was attended among others by the Former President and Co- Chairman PPP Asif Ali Zardari, Former Prime Minister Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani, Central Secretary General Latif Khan Khosa, Qamar Zaman Kaira, Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah, Syed Naveed Qamar, Aftab Shahbaan Mirani, Syed Qaim Ali Shah, President PPP Sindh Nisar Ahmed Khuhro, President PPP-P AJK, President PPP of Balochistan, Presidents of PPP-P NWFP, Balochistan, Punjab, presidents of sisters organizations of PPP-P, MNAs, MPAs and the members of CEC.

Tributes were paid to Founder of PPP Zulfikar Ali Bhutto former

Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto and expressed profound confidence in the party leadership the Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Co-Chairman and Asif Ali Zardari.

Meanwhile, the leaders and workers of PPP(Shaheed Bhutto) visited

Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto to offered fateha and place floral wreaths on the grave of founder of PPP Zulfiquar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto, Mir Murtaza Bhutto and Mir Shahnawaz Bhutto and offered fateha.

Later, Chairperson of PPP (Shaheed Bhutto) Ghinwa Bhutto and other

central leaders also addressed a public meeting in connection with the 38th death anniversary of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, in Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto.

Peoples Doctors Forum (PDF) Larkana district, District Health

Department and CMC Hospital Larkana established free medical camps to provide medical assistance to participants.

Additional Sindh Inspector General of Police Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi had

established a base camp in Naudero to monitor security arrangements and also visited Public meeting area in Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto.

The security arrangements were intensified, with heavy deployment of

Police and Rangers. Wing Commander Shahbaz Rangers Larkana Lt. Col. Mohammad Asim, DIG Police Larkana Range Abdullah Shaikh, Commissioner Larkana Division Muhammad Abass Baloch, Deputy Commissioner Larkana, SSP Larkana and other senior police officers were supervising the security arrangements vigilantly.