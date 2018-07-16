3,798,207 voters to decide fate of candidates on 10 NA, 24 PK seats in Malakand

PESHAWAR, Jul 16 (APP):The election campaigns have reached to its peak in Malakand division where around 3,798,207 registered voters will decide fate of candidates on 10 national and 24 provincial assemblies seats on July 25.

A total of 92 candidates are flexing muscles for 10 NA seats and 255 candidates for 24 PK seats in seven districts of Malakand division whose fate would be decided after eight days by these registered male and female voters for whom polling stations were setup by Election Commission.

A visit to these constituencies revealed that all polling stations and booths were equipped with clean drinking water, security, electricity, shelters and washrooms on directives of ECP so that the voters can exercise their right of franchise in free, fair and peaceful atmosphere.

Inspite of deadly terrorists’ attacks on election rallies in Peshawar, Bannu and Mastung, political heavyweights of mainstream political parties expected election campaigns by addressing corner and public meetings.

All eyes were set on NA-3 Swat where tough contest is expected between PML-N President and former Chief Minister KP, Shahbaz Sharif and PTI former MNA, Salimur Rehman.

JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman had withdrawn his candidate, Maulana Hujuatullah Khan in favour of Shahbaz Sharif owing to seat adjustment between the two parties. President Swat Traders Association, Abdul Rahim and eminent personalities Alhaj Ajab Khan and his son former Naizm, Haji Raza Khan have announced support for Shahbaz Sharif.

The dramatic change in this constituency has improved chances of Shahbaz Sharif to make a serious dent in the NA-3 Constituency previously own by PTI Salimur Rehman in 2013.

Shahbaz Sharif will also cash on “Nawaz Sharif Kidney Hospital,” the Punjab government constructed in Upper Swat as this health facility provided state of the art medical treatment to kidney patients of KP.

PTI had retained former MNAs Murad Saeed and Salimur Rehman from NA-3 and NA 4 from Swat district for the upcoming elections.

The other main candidates in this constituency is former Minister, Sheryar Amirzaib of PPPP and Abdul Karim of ANP who can surprise many on the D-Day.

On NA-2 Swat-I, PML-N KP President Engr Amir Muqam, PPPP’s Amjad Ali Khan, ANP’s Mumtaz Ahmed and PTI’s Haider Ali Khan are eying on this seat. However, tough electoral fight is expected between Amir Muqam and Haider Ali on this constituency.

Engr Amir Muqam had made record development in the constituency during last ten years and is being considered a strong candidate. However, Haider Ali of PTI is posing serious challenge to him.

NA-4 Swat-III will also witness tough electoral battle among PTI Chief’s close aide, Murad Saeed, Muhammad Salim Khan of ANP, Farooz Shah of PML-N and Qari Mehmood of MMA.

Murad Saeed is being challenged by Muhammad Salim who is the son of ANP leader late, Afzal Khan Lala and has sufficient vote in the constituency. Qari Mehmood and PPP’s Qamar zaman may surprise many on the D-Day.

NA-8 Malakand is the main centre of political attraction where PPPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is flexing muscles against political rivals in a bid to revitalize his party, which showed a dismal performance in 2013 general election in Malakand, which was used to be called by Mini Larkana in the past.

Bilawal Bhutto, Junaid Akbar Khan of PTI and Maulana Gul Naseeb of MMA are main contenders in the race for this constituency. Of the three main contenders, two are not native of the district except Junaid Akbar of PTI.

NA-I Chitral is all set to witness a close election battle among former MNAs Iftikharuddin and Abdul Akbar Chitrali and Ex-Provincial Minister Salim Khan. PML-N ticket holder, Shahzada Iftikharudin is being considered a very powerful candidate for NA-I because of his strong roots and sufficient vote bank of his party in the constituency.

Iftikharuddin had won this seat in 2013 general election on ticket of All Pakistan Muslim League (APML) and later joined PML-N.

Iftikharuddin would have an advantage of massive development projects completed by PML-N during last five years in Chitral besides taking credit of completion of 108megawatt Chitral Gol hydropower project and Lowari Tunnel project.

PTI has again fielded Abdul Latif, who had narrowly lost to Iftikharuddin in 2013 general election, is expected to give tough time to his political rivals. He would have the advantage of planting of millions of trees in Chitral by PTI government under Billions Trees Afforestation Project (BTAP) during last five years in KP besides revamping of health, police, tourism and education system in the district.

Former Provincial Minister, Saleem Khan, who is contesting election on PPP ticket, has also a strong candidate with deep roots along with sufficient vote bank of his party in the constituency and can upset many on the D-Day.

Salim Khan would have the advantage of cashing various mega uplifts projects and social welfare schemes including Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) started by former PPP government that had benefited a large number of people in Chitral.

MMA) had fielded former MNA Akbar Khan Chitrali who is posing serious challenge to his political rivals due to sufficient religious vote bank of JUI-F and Jamat-e-Islami in the constituency.