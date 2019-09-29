37 males, 33 females athletes short-listed for Athletic Camp

PESHAWAR, Sep 29 (APP):A total of 70 athletes – 37 males and 33 female athletes have been short-listed for the 21-day camp to be setup from October 1, 2019 for the forthcoming 33rd National Games scheduled in Peshawar from October 26 to November 1 here.

This was stated by former international athlete and Chairman Selection Committee Bahre Karam while talking to media men here on Sunday.

President Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Athletic Association Habib Ur Rehman, former international athletes Muhammad Shah, Sagheer Khan, Syed Wajid Ali, Deputy Director Youth Arshad Hussain, Secretary KP Olympic Association Zulfiqar Ali Butt, President KP Hockey Association Syed Zahir Shah, District Sports Officer Peshawar and international athletic coach Syed Jaffar Khan, coaches Zafran Khan, national athletes Zia Jan, Khursheed Marwat, national athlete Shahana, Miss Nousheen, Miss Nargis Khan, officials were also present.