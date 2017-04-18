36th Chief of the Air Staff Khyber Open Tennis from April 20

PESHAWAR, Apr 18 (APP): The 36th edition of the Chief of the Air Staff

Khyber Open Tennis Championship will be commencing at PAF Officer Mess Courts from April 20, 2017 here.

This was stated by Director PAF Sports Control Board Committee Group Captain Asghar Awan while talking to APP here on Tuesday.

He said all arrangements for the smooth conduct of the 36t edition of the Championship have already been completed.

He said players from all across the country have already reached Peshawar to take part in the Championship. The grass courts are in excellent condition, giving a lush green look.

Flanked by Flt. Lt. Inam Ullah Khan, Group Captain Asghar Awan have a full day round to inspect all arrangements regarding the smooth conduct of the Championship.

It is expected that Base Commander Peshawar will grace the occasion as the opening ceremony on April 20.

The time for the opening ceremony would decide later on, he said, adding that top will be in action in Under-10, Under-14, Under-18, Men’s doubles, Men’s singles and Veterans.

He disclosed that they have received 110 enters of the players to be part of the Championship in all six categories.

He said Pakistan No. 1 Aqeel Khan and his younger brother Yasir Khan

played the last Men’s singles final wherein Yasir Khan won the battle against Pakistan’s most Davis Cupper Aqeel Khan in three sets final.