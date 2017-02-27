36th CAS Open Golf Championship from March 1st

KARACHI, Feb 27 (APP): Chief of the Air Staff (CAS) Open Golf
Championship will commence at Airmen Golf Course, PAF Base Korangi
Creek, here on March 1st.
Briefing about the championship on Monday Group Capt Sabih Waliur
Rehman said that Chief of the Air Staff Open Golf Championship,
being the flagship championship of Pakistan Air Force (PAF), is one
of the biggest national Golf championships.
He said, the hosting opportunity of this championship is rotated
amongst various PAF Bases across Pakistan and this year the
opportunity to host 36th CAS Open Golf Championship is again given
to PAF Base Korangi Creek for sixth consecutive year.
In this sporting event, our members, golfers from various clubs,
and Pakistan Golf Federation will also be invited to play the
championship, as per the selection criteria of championship committee.
For this 4-day mega event a minimum turnout of 350 players is
expected. Upon conclusion of the championship, On March 4, Chief
of the Air Staff, PAF shall award the prizes to the winners in
various categories.
During the event, Professional golf players shall contend for
prize money of Rs 04 million. Besides, 02 cars are made available for
exciting Hole in One opportunity for players. Last year’s reviews
indicate that professional golfers found this course challenging, due
to strong coastal winds and unique landscaping, however it is at the
same time rewarding. Beginners who have toiled through this course
find it comparatively easier to play at other golf courses in
Pakistan, he added.
