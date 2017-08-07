$35b pure investment, $11b soft loan under CPEC: Ahsan

ISLAMABAD, Aug 7 (APP): Minister for Interior Ahsan Iqbal on

Monday informed the National Assembly that out of total $46 billion,

$35 billion was purely investment from China under the China-Pakistan

Economic Corridor (CPEC) for energy sector, and the rest was given

to Pakistan as soft loan for infrastructure development.

During the question-hour session, he said anti-CPEC lobbies

were making the game-changer project controversial.

The loan, he said, had been given at very low rates. “We are

thankful to China for making such a huge investment in Pakistan.”

Parliamentary Secretary for Ministry of Communications Alam Dad

Laleka said the CPEC link road with total length of 106 km would connect

Khuzdar with Baasima. The PC-1 of the project amounting to Rs 19.88.435

million had been approved by ECNEC in its meeting held on April 12.

The application for obtaining loan from Exim Bank China for the

project, he said, was under preparation in the National Highway

Authority (NHA) and would be submitted to the Ministry of Communications

and Economic Affairs Division shortly.

Alam Dad said the construction work on the project would commence

soon after signing of a loan agreement with Exim Bank China and completion

of the procurement process.

He said since the Islamabad-Peshawar Motorway (M-1) was an access

controlled facility, the NHA had installed fence along it.

However, he said, at certain locations people from adjacent

villages cut fence for passing through the Motorway. In some cases,

theft had also been reported on which the NHA along with National

Highways & Motorways Police had got lodged first information reports

at local police stations and legal actions were taken against the

culprits, he added.