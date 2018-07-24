35000 policemen on poll day duties

LAHORE, Jul 24 (APP):DIG Operations Shehzad Akbar said that various teams of Dolphin Squad and Police Response Unit
(PRU) would start day long patrol on July 25 from 7:00 am , while the personnel of Anti-Riot Force would also remain high alert to cope with any situation.
The DIG Operations directed the officials to take stern
action against criminals and said that the police would
utilize all resources to ensure peaceful election.
He said that none would be allowed to violate the code
of conduct issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan,
adding that those who would violate it would
be dealt with an iron hand.
Shehzad Akbar said more than 35,000 policemen, 50 DSPs
and 200 inspectors under the supervision of 25 SPs would
perform duties to maintain law and order and ensure peaceful
environment during General Elections 2018 in provincial
capital.
The policemen along with personnel of Pak Army and
Rangers would perform security duties at all polling stations in
city, whereas the polling stations would also be monitored
through CCTV cameras and aerial surveillance.
All the policemen from CCPO rank to a police constable
would remain in the field to protect the people and ensure
peaceful environment during polling.
Meanwhile,the City Traffic Police (CTP) has also
finalized a comprehensive traffic plan to regulate traffic
flow on important thoroughfares for polling day.
As per plan, 12 DSPs, 168 inspectors, 3000 traffic
wardens,234 patrolling officers,under the supervision of SP
Saddar and City division would perform duties to maintain
smooth flow of traffic,whereas 130 lady wardens, 10 emergency
squads,50 fork lifters and five breakdowns would also be
deputed to take action against wrong parking and other
violations of traffic rules and laws
Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Liaqat Ali Malik said that
challans on CNIC on Election Day have been prohibited,
adding that no one would be allowed to block any road after
the polling or electoral results.
Moreover,CTO said that various roads Kutcheri Chowk
to Chuburgi, PMG Chowk to Civil Secretariat Chowk,M.A.O
College Chowk, Istanbul Chowk to PMG Chowk, Civil Defence
Chowk, and Neeli Bar Chowk have been closed for general
traffic due to shifting of polling material to polling
stations,whereas arrangements to divert the
traffic to alternative routes were in place.