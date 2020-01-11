35 water filtration plants will be installed in different areas of Attock; Amin Aslam

ATTOCK, Jan 11 (APP):As many as 35 water filtration plants will be installed in different areas of Attock, Hazro and Hasanabdal to ensure provision of hygenically clean drinking water to the people at the cost of more than 60 million rupees which will certainly control water born diseases. Advisor to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam said this while talking to this scribe here Saturday.

While giving details about the areas where these plants will be installed, he said that four water filtration plants each in in Attock, Hasanabdal, Hazro while rest of the plants will be installed in Waisa, Chechian, Khaqwani, Bolianwal, Golra, Haji Shah, Haroon, Malik Mala, Yaseen, Kalu Kalan, Formali, Jalalia, Hameed, Kamalpur Musa, Nartopa, Mararia and Ghorghushti. He said that beside this, water supply scheme for Village Haji Shah and Qibla Bandi have also been approved. The Advisor said that the government is ensuring to provide basic facilities to the people by utilizing maximum available resources.