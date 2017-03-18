35 suspects rounded up in IBOs across country as part of RUF

RAWALPINDI Mar 18 (APP): Operation Radd ul Fasad (RUF)

continues across the country as during the last 24 hours six

Intelligence Based Operations ( IBOs) and 35 Cardon and search

operations were conducted across the country.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), 35

suspects were apprehended during the IBOs and cordon & search

operations.

In Punjab, Joint search and intelligence based operations

were conducted by Punjab Rangers, police and intelligence agencies

in DG Khan, Rawalpindi, Islamabad and Attock whereby apprehending 14 suspects including one each Afgan and Baloch Sub Nationalist worker.

Cache of weapons, ammunition, besides currency and foreign

passports were also recovered.