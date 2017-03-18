35 suspects rounded up in IBOs across country as part of RUF

RAWALPINDI Mar 18 (APP): Operation Radd ul Fasad (RUF)
continues across the country as during the last 24 hours six
Intelligence Based Operations ( IBOs) and 35 Cardon and search
operations were conducted across the country.
According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), 35
suspects were apprehended during the IBOs and cordon & search
operations.
In Punjab, Joint search and intelligence based operations
were conducted by Punjab Rangers, police and intelligence agencies
in DG Khan, Rawalpindi, Islamabad and Attock whereby apprehending 14 suspects including one each Afgan and Baloch Sub Nationalist worker.
Cache of weapons, ammunition, besides currency and foreign
passports were also recovered.