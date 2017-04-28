35 people injured as stage collapses in local TV show

ISLAMABAD, Apr 28 (APP): As many as 35 people were injured as a stage collapsed during a musical show of a local tv in Behria Enclave phase-II in the jurisdiction of Nilore police station.

According to police, it was a musical show of ARY TV in which prizes

were being distributed when chairs and stage fell down after the rod below the stage got broken leaving 35 people injured.

The injured had been shifted to Polyclinic and Pakistan Institute of

Medical Sciences (PIMS) hospital where the condition of five people was reportedly critical.