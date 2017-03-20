344,597 suspected CNICs blocked: Nisar

ISLAMABAD, March 20 (APP): Minister for Interior and Narcotics Control Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan on Monday said that some 344,597 Computerized National Identity Cards (CNICs) had been blocked, mainly in suspect or confirmed alien and under verification category.

Replying to a question in the National Assembly, the minister said there was a set procedure for the verification of any CNIC and the ministry was strictly following it.

He said no foreigner would be granted Pakistani nationality and if the one granted in the past would be cancelled. The process of issuance of CNICs was totally transparent and efforts were being made to run the system in an efficient manner, he added.

He said if any one had objection regarding blockage of his or her CNIC, then he or she might move a court with proofs. The ministry, he said, blocked the CNICs on the information of intelligence agencies.

He requested to avoid politicizing the matter and linking the issue with the people of any specific area. A parliamentary committee had been formed on the matter, he added.

Chaudhry Nisar, in a written reply, informed the House that his ministry had decided to computerize arms licenses with effect from October 18, 2010. Till the deadline of November 30, 2016, 261,845 out of total 425,261 arms licences had been validated or computerized.

He said that the licenses which had not been submitted to NADRA were invalid.

He said in order to ascertain the number of valid computerized or

non-computerized license holders in the country, home departments of all provinces and Chief Commissioner Islamabad Capital Territory had been requested to submit details of the licenses issued by their respective provinces.