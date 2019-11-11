33rd National Games kick off amid fun & fair

PESHAWAR, Nov 11 (APP):The much awaited 33rd National Games got underway amid great fun and fair here at the Qayyum Sports Complex with more than 10,000 athletes taking part in 32 male and 27 female disciplines.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan inaugurated the games. Corps Commander Peshawar Lt Gen Shaheen Mazhar Mehmood, KP Senior Minister Atif Khan, Pakistan Olympic Association President Lt Gen (Retd) Arif Hassan and Secretary Khalid Mehmood, KP Olympic Association President Syed Aqil Shah, Secretary Sports Kamran Rehman, Additional Secretary Sports, Tourism, and Youth Affairs Babar Khan, Director General Sports Asfandyar Khan Khattak, former squash world champions Jehangir Khan, Qamar Zaman and Jansher Khan, hockey olympians Manzoor Ul Hassan and Rahim Khan, Habib Ur Rehman, Bahre Karam, Dr Salahuddin and Muhammad Iqbal, Organizing Secretary of the Games Zulfiqar Ali Butt were also present.

A large number of spectators witnessed the ceremony.

A total of 10,000 athletes from Pakistan Army, Pakistan Air Force, Pakistan Navy, Pakistan Police, WAPDA, Railways, Higher Education Commission, Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan, Islamabad, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and host Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are taking part in the mega event.

The games, which will cost around Rs 220 million, will portray a soft image of Pakistan, particularly Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to the world.

“We are peace loving and believe in peace. Through these mega national games, we are giving a message of peace to the entire world,” Senior Minister Muhammad Atif said in a brief media talk.

The inaugural ceremony started with the recitation of verses from the Holy Quran by Nayyub Rasawar Shah, followed by a Naat by Rumasa and Kashmala.

Then the teams participated in a Smart March Past, followed by a playing of the National Anthem. Then international cyclist Haleema Ghayoor entered the arena with the torch, which had started its journey from the Mazar-e-Quaid to Balochistan, Punjab, Azad Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa covering a distance of around 2480 kilometers.

POA President Arif Hassan requested the chief guest to announce opening of the games.

Haleema Ghayoor handed over the torch to eight year old international taekwondo Aysha, special player Zainab, which then was passed to former international athlete and four times gold medalist Bahre Karam, Asad Iqbal, two times gold medalists Khalid and 1968 Olympic Olympian Qazi Salahuddin respectively. Qazi Salahuddin lit the Olympic Flame.

A colourful firework demonstration followed, which was fully enjoyed by the jam-packed stadium.

International badminton player and Pakistan No 1 Murad Ali, hockey international Shafqat Ullah, and international technical official Tehsin Ullah took oath on behalf of the players, coaches and judges.

There was a glaring para-jumping by the troopers of the Army Para-Military Club from the height of 10,000 feet, who nicely landed in the main ground of stadium.

Singer Salman of Junoon presented two melodious national songs Dil Dil Pakistan and Jazba Junoon, which enthralled the whole audience.

The children of Agriculture Model School sung the national song “Is Parcham ke Sai Talay Hum Aik Hain”.

The games will be played at different venues, including Abdul Wali Khan Sports Complex, Charsadda, Hayatabad Sports Complex, Peshawar Jamrud Sports Complex, Khyber District, and Peshawar Sports Complex, and Abbottabad Sports Complex till November 16. The final prize distribution ceremony to be held on November 16 at 2 pm.

It may be mentioned that the KP had already held National Games in 1958, 1974, 1982, 1990, 1998 and 2010.