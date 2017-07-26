329 pilgrims leave for Jeddah

SIALKOT, July 26 (APP): Pakistan Muslim League-Nawz, MNA Chaudhary Irmughan Subhani on Wednesday said that the government had taken all possible steps to facilitate Hajj pilgrims.

He expressed these views while seeing off pilgrims at Sialkot

International Airport here.

He extended best wishes to the pilgrims and said that they should pray for the solidarity of the country.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Executive Sial, Maj General (Rtd) Mir Haider Khan paid thanks to the government for increasing Hajj quota and arrangements being made for pilgrims.

The Hajj operation from Sialkot International Airport (SIA) had started and 329 pilgrims departed for Jeddah through PK-2021 today at 2:30 am.

As many as 3,372 pilgrims would depart for Saudi Arabia through 12 different flights from SIA.