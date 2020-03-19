326 confirmed coronavirus cases reported so far: Mirza

ISLAMABAD, Mar 19 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Zafar Mirza on Thursday said so far 326 confirmed coronavirus cases had been reported throughout the country.

Addressing a press conference here, Dr Mirza said the data was authentic as it was collected, compiled and shared after consultation and approval from the provinces.

During the last 24 hours, he said, two persons lost their lives due to the coronavirus in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Majority of the confirmed coronavirus patients, he added, had arrived from other countries.

“Still we are in better situation as many countries are facing heavy burden of coronavirus cases even in thousands. We should not be more concerned about the cases rather focus on planning to control the virus.”

He said in 194 member states of the United Nations, the coronavirus was present in 176, with over 220,000 confirmed coronavirus cases and 100,000 of them had been recovered completely.

He said, “We are ready to deal with this challenge with the support of the people. The whole nation is united and committed to fight the coronavirus.”

Dr Mirza said the world needed to learn from the experience of China in controlling the coronavirus. The Chinese government had taken innovative and practical steps against the corona.

He said talks were going on between Pakistan and China for extending cooperation in the health sector. A series of interactive sessions was being started between the Pakistani and Chinese health experts through video conferencing in a few day.

He said the Federal Government was fulfilling its responsibilities in combating the coronavirus in the light of decisions of National Security Committee (NSC). All the provincial governments, including Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan, were also effectively doing their job.

He said all the educational institutions, including all public and private schools, universities, vocational institutions and Madaris (religious seminaries) had been closed in the country with an immediate effect.

He advised the citizens to ensure social distancing, avoid shaking hands, regular washing hands, paying focus on health hygiene and stop joining public gatherings.

Dr Mirza also asked the citizens to avoid unnecessary visits to hospitals and join only one attendant if it was necessary to go to hospital with a patient as due to heavy rush at OPDs there were chances of spread of virus.

He said there will complete restriction on visiting large number of attendants with the patients to hospitals and that decision would be implemented from today. Only one attendant would be allowed in case of serious nature of the patient.

Dr Mirza said the government would ensure safety of doctors, paramedical staff and nurses, and in that regard sufficient quantity of personal protection equipment kits would be provided to the hospitals.

He said the government would soon announce to get volunteer services of doctors and health professionals in the fight against the coronavirus. A registration system would be put in place for the volunteers.

He said many private hospitals and senior doctors had offered their services for handling the situation and the government would avail such offers in case of need.

He appealed to the general public to avoid sharing wrong information about the disease. He also asked the media to play its responsible role.

He said the holding of press conferences through the national media following the policy of social distance and self-discipline was a best example. ”We are avoiding gatherings and doing pressers without reporters for public awareness.”