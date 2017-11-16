31parliamentarians yet to submit assets’ statements: ECP

ISLAMABAD, Nov 16 (APP):Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday said that 31 parliamentarians have still failed to submit their statements of assets and liabilities with the Commission.

An official of ECP said that till submission of statements of assets and liabilities, their membership will remain suspended.

He said that the suspended parliamentarians included two members National Assembly, eight members Punjab Assembly, 19 members Sindh Assembly and two members Balochistan Assembly.

He said that all members of Upper House of the Parliament and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly have submitted their assets statements with the ECP.

He said that the Commission has restored the membership of those senators, members National Assembly and members of four provincial assemblies, who have submitted their yearly statements of assets and liabilities of their own, spouses and dependents.

He said that earlier the ECP had ceased the membership of these parliamentarians for not submitting their yearly statements of assets and liabilities of their own, spouses and dependents.

He said that presently there were total 1,174 parliamentarians

included 104 Senators, 342 members National Assembly, 371 members

Punjab Assembly, 168 members Sindh Assembly, 124 members KPK

Assembly and 65 members Balochistan Assembly.

He said that still eight seats were lying vacant in Senate, National

and Provincial Assemblies.

He said that this was a mandatory requirement under Section

42A of the Representation of the People Act, 1976 and Section 25A of

the Senate (Election) Act, 1975, that those parliamentarians who fail to

submit yearly statements of assets and liabilities, would be suspended

from respective seats of Senate or National or Provincial assemblies