310146 students enrolled in 6581 schools of NCHD

ISLAMABAD, May 12 (APP): As many as 310146 students were

enrolled in 6581 feeders schools working under National Commission

for Human Rights (NCHD) since 2013 Among the total number of schools 25 schools were established through philanthropists while 100 schools are running in Madaris.

The commission has also established 20 Mobile Based Literacy Centers in Khyber Agency and income generation skills provided to 500 youths of FATA, an official of Ministry of federal Education and professional training told APP.

It has also established nine adult literacy Centers in district Jails of Toba Tek Singh and Kasur while process of setting up 50 Non Formal Basic Education Schools with a financial support of Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) in Rural Islamabad is under process.

The official further informed that donor funded projects with United Nations Education Fund (UNICEF) in Punjab and Khaber Pakhtunkhwa on Every Child in School Initiative is also being launched.

Capacity building of employees working in the field.

and establishment of 88 Community Learning Centers on no cost

basis in Punjab and Balochistan is also done by the commission.

It also enrolled 3,055 learners under ‘Each One Teach One’ approach while in Sindh 89 voluntary Literacy Centers have been established in which 2,059 learners are enrolled.

Establishment of 6000 Accelerated Learning Centers in Pakistan is under process for which PC-1 has been approved by CDWP in February this year, he informed.

He further informed that setting up of National Training Institute in Islamabad is also under process for which PC-1 has been approved by CDWP in Sindh.

There is no organization working under NCHD while total 2,943 employees and 6581 Feeder Teachers and 100 Madrasa Teachers are working with NCHD (Total Human Resources 6964).

Funds allocated for developmental and Non-development activities during Fiscal Year 2013-14 to 2016-17 is as under.