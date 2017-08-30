31 political parties submit accounts statements with ECP

ISLAMABAD, Aug 30 (APP): As many as 31 political parties out of

345 have submitted their statements of bank accounts for financial year

2016-17 with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) within due time.

According to an official of ECP, any such political party which has

failed to submit party account statements within due time will not be allowed to contest any future election and these political parties will not be issued party symbol by the ECP.

He said that the ECP has received statements from political parties

included Pakistan Muslim League (N), Pakistan People’s Party, Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Jamiat-e-Ulema Pakistan (F),Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan, Awami National Party, Pak Sarzameen Party Pakistan Women Muslim League, Pakistan Gharib Party, Pakistan Jamat Ahle-Hadith Pakistan (Ropri), Tehreek-e-Tahafuze Pakistan, Jamhoori Watan Party, Move on Pakistan, Hazara Democratic Party, Sindh United Party, Pakistan Muslim League Pakistan People’s Party Workers, Pakistan Muhammadi Party, Pakistan Social Justice Party, Pakistan Supreme Democratic Party, Islami Tehreek Pakistan, Pakistan People’s Party (Shaheed Bhutto), Pakistan Reh-e-Haq, Pakistan Awami Muslim League, Pakistan People’s Front, National Party, Awami League, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaniat Allah-O-Akbar Tehreek and Mustaqbil Pakistan.

He said that Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen Pakistan and Qaumi Watan Party

has submitted its accounts details after expiry of final date for submission

of details.

He said that some major political parties couldn’t submit their

statements of accounts including Mutahida Qaumi Movement (Pakistan),

Muslim League (Functional), Pakistan Muslim League (Zia), Pakhtunkhwa

Milli Awami Party and Pakistan Muslim League (Junejo)

He said that the final date for submission of political parties’

statement of accounts for financial year 2016-17 with the ECP expired

on August 29 (Tuesday).

He said that in terms of Article 14 of the Political Party

Order, 2002, a party, which failed to submit its statement of accounts

under Article 13, would not be eligible to obtain election symbol for

contesting elections for Majils-e-Shoora (Parliament) and provincial

assemblies.

He said the commission had reminded the political parties that

in terms of Article 13 of the Political Parties Order, 2002, they

had to file their statement of accounts with it.

Under Article 13 of the Political Parties Order, 2002 every

political party is to submit to the Commission within 60 days from

the close of each financial year, a consolidated statement of its

bank accounts on Form-I duly audited by a Chartered Accountant.

The statement of accounts of the party is required to be

accompanied by a certificate signed by the party leader stating that

no funds from any source prohibited under Political Parties Order, 2002,

were received by the party and that the statement contains an accurate

financial position of the party.