30% women workforce contributes in national economy: Report

ISLAMABAD, Sep 4 (APP):The ratio of women workforce has been contributing with estimated figure of 30.14 percent, showing their very low ratio in economic growth of the country.

According to the report of International Labour Force (ILO), women comprised of 70% of total population of the country, out of which only 22% to 30% have been contributing in the economy.

Shaheeh Sarwar, an economist from private sector said that women as part of workforce hold very important place in economic stability as without their participation the growth of economy was not possible.