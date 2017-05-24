30 Pakistani professionals head to US to study at community colleges

ISLAMABAD, May 24 (APP): Thirty young Pakistani professionals

attended a pre-departure orientation on Wednesday in preparation for

a year of study at U.S. community colleges through the U.S.

government-funded Community College Initiative Program (CCIP).

U.S. Embassy Cultural Affairs Officer Dr Daniel S. Mattern

speaking on the occasion said that through CCIP, young professionals

have the opportunity to develop leadership skills, technical

proficiency in their field of study, and English-language

proficiency, said a press release.

“Pakistani participants also share information about their

home country and culture with their American classmates and teachers

throughout the program.”

CCIP, which is managed by the U.S. Educational Foundation in

Pakistan, allows participants to earn professional certificates in

Business Administration, Agriculture, Media, Applied Engineering,

Public Safety, Tourism and Hospitality Management, or Early

Childhood Education.

The 30 participants, who include 13 women, come from all

regions of Pakistan including Balochistan, Islamabad, AJK,

Gilgit/Baltistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, and Sindh.

“CCIP program participants return home with new skills and

confidence needed to make important contributions to the development

of Pakistan. USEFP is proud to have role in making this possible,”

said USEFP Executive Director Rita Akhtar.

More than 400 Pakistanis have participated in CCIP to date,

and approximately 1,000 Pakistanis travel to the United States each

year on U.S. government-funded educational and professional

exchanges.