3 terrorists killed in Intelligence Based Operations

RAWALPINDI June 25 (APP): Various Intelligence Based

Operations (IBOs) were conducted in suspected areas of the country

for search of the terror suspects during the last 24 hours, which

resulted in killing of three terrorists while injuring one soldier

and three policemen.

The security forces also rounded up 12

terror suspects besides recovering arms and ammunition. All these

activities relate to Operation Radd ul Fasaad, being

conducted across the country.

According to Inter Services Public Relations, in an IBO at

Mathra, Peshawar 3 terrorists were killed in exchange of fire while

one soldier and 3 policemen were injured.

In Punjab, Pakistan Rangers Punjab along with CTD, police and

intelligence agencies conducted joint search operations in

outskirts of Faisalabad, Gojra and Jarranwala. During these

operations, 12 suspects were apprehended, while Illegal weapons

were also recovered.