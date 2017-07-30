3 students killed, 15 injured as roof of Madrasa caved-in in Karak

PESHAWAR, July 30 (APP): As least 3 students killed and 15 other

injured when a roof of Madrasa in Ali Khail area of Sabirabad, District Karak caved-in.

According to detail, the roof of the Madrasa in Ali Khail area of

Sabirabad, District Karak collapsed instantly on the Sunday morning.

The local people three bodies were also recovered along with 15 other

injured. Out of the 15 injured three were in critical condition.

The deceased were identified as Shamus Ul Haq s/o Siraj Uddin, Nasir

Khan s/o Yaqoob Khan, Ayaz Khan s/o Amin Shah while Shakir Ullah s/o Dildar Khan, Mudassir Khan s/o Ina Khan, Muhammad Junaid s/o Noor Said received critical head injuries and were shifted to Peshawar.

The injured comprising Allah Noor s/o Noor Dali Khan, Bakhtiar Ali s/o

Akbar Khan, Muhammad Hassan s/o Inam Shah, Muhammad Amin s/o Said Nawaz, Noor Dad Khan s/o Ahmad Ali, Shahid Anwar s/o Ahmad Noor, Razi Ullah s/o Nabi Gul, Hafiz Ikhtiar Ullah s/o Said Ali, Qari Noor Habib s/o Gul Habib, Tufail Muhammad s/o Safi ULlah and Hafiz Gul KJarim s/o Abdul Karim.

Out of the 15 injured 10 injured including three critically injured

students were shifted to Peshawar for medical treatment while five of them were admitted in the District Headquarter Hospital Karak. The injured also included two teachers who were rescued from the rubbles and shifted to DHQ Hospital.

Eye witnessed on this occasion told APP that the dilapidated RCC

structure came down due to the accumulation of rainwater during the ongoing monsoon season that seeped into its foundation.