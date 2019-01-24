3 private members’ bills introduced in NA

ISLAMABAD, Jan 24 (APP):National Assembly (NA) Thursday witnessed introduction of three private members’ bills which were forwarded to the relevant committees for further deliberations.

A PTI lawmaker Sajida Begum introduced the the Microfinance Institutions (Amendment) Bill, 2019 which was referred to the committee.

A PML-N MNA Rana Iradat Sharif Khan moved the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2019 (Article 198) which was rejected by the House after voice voting.

PTI MNA Dr Ramesh Kumar Vankwani moved the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2019 (Article 37) which was also referred to the committee.