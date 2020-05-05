3 more quarantine centres established at Torkham,Taftan, Chaman borders

ISLAMABAD, May 05 (APP):Three more quarantine centres comprising 1,200 rooms with attached washrooms have been established at Torkham,Taftan and Chaman borders for providing timely health facilities to the patients affected by coronavirus pandemic.

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) spokesman, in a statement, Tuesday said the 600 rooms quarantine centre had already been handed over to local administration of Torkham, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

While the 300 rooms each quarantine centres of Taftan and Chaman situated in Balochistan province would be handed over to the local administration soon.

The quarantine centres established in prefabricated portable containers are meant to provide quarantine and cure facilities to patients of the coronavirus in a safe and secure environment.