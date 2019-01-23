ISLAMABAD, Jan 23 (APP):Minister for Petroleum Ghulam Sarwar Khan Wednesday said three licenses were issued to foreign petroleum companies for exploration of oil and gas in the country during last five years.
Replying to a question in the Senate, the application fee for grant of a petroleum exploration license is Rs100,000 while the total amount
received from them under the head of license fee is Rs300,000.
3 foreign petroleum companies awarded licenses in last five years: Senate told
ISLAMABAD, Jan 23 (APP):Minister for Petroleum Ghulam Sarwar Khan Wednesday said three licenses were issued to foreign petroleum companies for exploration of oil and gas in the country during last five years.