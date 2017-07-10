3 FC personnel martyred, four injured in Kurram Agency’s landmine blasts

HANGU, July 10 (APP): At least three personnel of Frontier Constabulary

were martyred and four others injured as result of landmine blasts at Lakka Tegga area

in Lower Kurram Agency on Monday.

Officials sources in political administration told APP that personnel of

Frontier Constabulary (FC) were targeted through three landmine blasts at Lakka Tega

area when they were bringing water.

As result of explosion, Ismail, Matiullah Bangash and Hukum Gul were

martyred and four others including Gul Saadat, Zamin Ali Afridi, Sajid and Muhammad Din

sustained wounds.

The injured personnel were shifted to nearby hospital for treatment. The

security forces reached on the spot and started search operation.