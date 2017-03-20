3-day picture exhibition on Pakistan Movement to be held on March 21

ISLAMABAD, March 20 (APP): In the wake of Pakistan Day celebrations, a three-day photographic exhibition to be held on Tuesday, March 21, at Awian-e-Quid, F-9 Park Islamabad.

The event would be organized by the Directorate of Electronic Media and Publications (DEMP) – an attached Department of Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and National Heritage.

The exhibition will consists of calligraphy, painting, sketches and photographs highlighting Pakistan movement, role of women in Pakistan movement and personal life of great leader Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah along with other famous political leaders of Pakistan movement.

The Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting and National Heritage, Ms Marriyum Aurangzaib will inaugurate the exhibition whereas important personalities and distinguished guests from public and private institutions will also attend the exhibition.

The purpose of exhibition is to create awareness in youth about everlasting struggle during Pakistan movement and to highlight the role and importance of youth in development of the country.

DEMP organizes picture exhibition every year where masterpieces of their own artists are being displayed.

After the inauguration ceremony the exhibition will remain open for public from 10 am to 6 pm for three days starting from 21 March to 23.