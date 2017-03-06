3 border posts attacked by terrorists from Afghanistan

RAWALPINDI, Mar 6 (APP): On Sunday late terrorists from across the border attempted physical attack on three Pakistan border posts in Mohmand Agency.

Effective presence, vigilance and response repulsed terrorists attempt, Inter Services Public Relations here Monday stated in a media release.

In exchange of fire five soldiers embraced Shahadat. Over 10 terrorists were reported killed.

Those embraced shahdat were identified as Naik Sanaullah, Naik Safdar, Sepoy Altaf, Sepoy Nek Muhammad, and Sepoy Anwar.

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) has appreciated response by Pakistani

troops to last night cross border terrorists’ attack in Mohmand Agency.

He Emphasized need for required physical presence on Afghan side of

the border for matching and effective border security. “Terrorists are

common threat and must be denied freedom of movement/action along the border,” the COAS said.

Expressing grief on loss of precious lives the COAS hailed the sacrifice made by brave sons of soil.