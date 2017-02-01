3 bills introduced in NA

ISLAMABAD, Feb 1 (APP): As many as three bills including the Apprenticeship Bill, 2017, the Pakistan Tobacco Board (Amendment) Bill, 2017 and the Alternate Dispute Resolution Bill, 2016 were introduced in the National Assembly on Wednesday.

The bills were moved by State Minister for Interior Baligh Ur Rehman and Minister for Law and Justice Zahid Hamid in the House respectively.

Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq referred all the bills to the concerned standing committees for deliberation.

The statement of objects and reasons of the Public Interest Disclosure bill says that modern-day economic crimes including money-laundering, fraud, embezzlement, kickbacks, commissions and other forms of corruption and corrupt practices have become increasing complex and, therefore, difficult to investigate and prosecute.

Persons disclosing information relating to these crimes in the public interest (also called ‘whistle-blowers’) are often subjected to retaliation in the form of discrimination, intimidation, abuse, unjust disciplinary action including dismissal and even threats of physical harm to them and their families.

The government has zero tolerance for corruption and its elimination is one of its foremost objectives; hence, the protection of persons making public interest disclosures especially in corruption cases, is a major concern of the government.