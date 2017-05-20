2nd Shuhada Army All-Pakistan National Badminton Championship begins

PESHAWAR, May 20 (APP): The second edition of the Shuhada Army All

Pakistan National Badminton Championship got under way here at Peshawar Services Club on Saturday.

Commander 102 Brigade Brig. Muhammad Aamir Najam was the chief guest on this occasion who formally inaugurated the tournament wherein more than 170 male and female players from Pakistan Army, Pakistan Wapda, National Bank, Karachi Port Trust, Pakistan International Airlines, Sui Northern

Gas Pipe Line, Pakistan Railways, Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan, FATA, Islamabad, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are taking part in four different categories comprising

Men singles, Men doubles, Ladies singles and Ladies Doubles.

Deputy Commander 102 Bridge Col. Zaheer, international Col. Qaiser

Mustafa, President KP Badminton Association Zafar Ali Khan, Secretary

Haji Amjad, Organizing Secretary Syed Sadaqat Shah and good number of players were also present.

The Championship is carrying a cash prize of Rs 0.7 million. Leading

ranking players vie for the top honor. Pakistan No. 1 Mahnoor Shehzad

from Pakistan Wapda will defend her title in the ladies singles while current Pakistan No. 1 Hafiz Saeed, also from Pakistan Wapda, will

defend his title in the Men singles.

In the qualifying round Zohaib Qamar of Pakistan Railways recorded

victory against Abdullah of Balochistan in straight sets, the score was 21-19, 21-18 and 21-17.

In the other matches Jalees Qunain of Punjab upset Adil Haseeb of

Pakistan Wapda in a thrilling five sets battle, the score was 19-21,

21-18, 21-17, 16-21 and 23-21.

Ali Rauf Mughal of Punjab upset Hashir Waheed of Pakistan Army by 3-0, the score was 21-19, 21-17 and 21-18. Muhammad Ibrahim of Punjab beat Inaam of Azad Jammu and Kashmir by 3-0, the score was 21-17, 21-17 and 21-19. In the other matches Yousaf Rehman of Punjab beat Ahsan Rana of Sindh by 3-0, the score was 21-16, 21-14 and 21-19, Faizan Ahmad of Wapda beat Abu Kalam of Balochistan by 3-0, the score was 21-18, 21-19 and 21-17, Shahreyar Shahid of Punjab beat Uzair of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by 3-1, Muhammad Akbar of Balochistan beat Farzan of FATA by 3-1, the score was 21-19, 21-18, 21-23 and 21-16.

In the Ladies singles qualifying round Gilnoor of Islamabad beat Minal

Tariq of Pakistan Army by 3-0, Urooj Junior of KP beat Sumayya of Balochistan by 3-0, Sumaira Irshad of Wapda beat Alia of KP by 3-0,

Rukhsar Gul of Balochistan beat Misbah of Islamabad by 3-0, Amna of

Sindh beat Aqsa Hassan of Pakistan Army by 3-0, Zoya of Islamabad beat Alja Tariq of Balochistan by 3-0, Hina Isnat of Wapda beat Mariyum of Sindh by 3-0 and Kainat of Pakistan Army beat Rozina by 3-0.