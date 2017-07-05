2nd round of Pak-Iran FTA talks start from July,10

ISLAMABAD, July 5 (APP):The second round of negotiations
between Pakistan and Iran on Free Trade Agreement (FTA) will be
held here from July, 10 to discuss ways and means for enhancing bilateral trade.
Reviewing mutual trade list and FTAs text will be on the
agenda of the talks for finalizing the agreement,a senior official
of the Ministry of Commerce said on Wednesday.
Talking to APP,he said that Iranian delegation would
reach Islamabad on July,10 for negotiation on FTAs between the two
countries was scheduled from July 10-12.
“We are looking forward for talks to enhance bilateral trade
and export to Iran,” he added.
Regarding FTA with China, he said its second phase was also
due.
However, Pakistan was desirous to have duty relaxation on 50
products before its launch, he added.
“We want unilateral relaxation on 50 products for a few years
before signing Phase-II of the FTA,” the official said.
