2nd Pakistan Banking Awards to be given this month

KARACHI, Sept 11 (APP): The 2nd Pakistan Banking Awards

2017 will be held this month here to highlight the fundamental

development of the banking sector achieved through technology based

services.

Chief Executive of Institute of Bankers Pakistan, Hussain Lawai

said these awards would serve as a platform to promote, recognize and

acknowledge the contribution of the banking industry for strengthening

Pakistan’s economy, says a press release here on Monday.

The financial sector has done marvelous job for the economic growth

of the country and triggered its gross domestic product (GDP) so its

role, contribution and achievements of the institutions should be

recognized and acknowledged, he added.

“Our jury comprises the people who possess relevant expertise

and are undoubtedly institutions in themselves. Like before, they

would adopt transparent and impartial evaluation process to select the

best performers for this year’s awards,” he added.

He appreciated the role of Institute of Bankers Pakistan (IBP),

A.F. Ferguson and Co. (AFF) and Dawn Media Group for organizing this

great event.

Meanwhile Syed Muhammad Shabbar Zaidi-Territory Senior Partner

and Chairman A.F. Ferguson & Co (AFF) PWC presented 8 award categories

which included bank the Unbanked Award, Best MicroFinance Bank, Best

Bank for Small Businesses and Agriculture, Best Bank for Corporate

Finance and Capital Market Development, Best Customer Franchise, Best

Islamic Bank, Best Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Bank and

the Best Bank.

Pakistan Banking Awards were launched in 2016. Awards are now an

annual event. Awards are given to individual banks based on their

performance, broadly in the developmental, financial, and customer

service related spheres.