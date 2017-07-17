29 projects, costing Rs69.488 bln approved to promote higher education

ISLAMABAD, July 17 (APP): The government, realizing the

importance of higher education, had approved 21 projects for

universities during just concluded fiscal year 2016-17 at a total

cost of Rs22.272 billion.

The first three quarters of previous year witnessed competent

forum’s approval for 29 out of 39 new Public Sector Development

Programme (PSDP) projects, costing Rs69.488 billion.

Giving details, official sources Monday said 21 projects

had been approved for universities at a total cost of Rs22.272

billion which included three from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, two from

Sindh, four from Punjab, five from Islamabad Capital Territory,

one from Azad Jammu and Kashmir and six from Balochistan.

Eight projects had been approved for Higher Education

Commission (HEC) at a total cost of Rs47.215 billion.

The sources said Prime Minister’s Fee Reimbursement Scheme

for less-developed areas (selected regions) was successfully

executed during the period.

The scheme was focused on building capacities and enabling them to

compete in normal course while in future it would provide manpower for public sector universities.

Reimbursement to around 17,137 students of less developed

areas was also carried out.

Moreover, the sources said an Initiative of Aghaz-e-

Haqooq-e-Balochistan (Indigenous and Overseas) had been focused

towards providing scholarships in MS leading to PhD and PhD studies

to less privileged areas of Balochistan, who despite possessing

academic merit are unable to overcome the financial difficulties.

This project covers tuition, accommodation and living

expenses as well. In year 2016-17, 31 candidates availed the

overseas scholarships while 16 candidates availed the indigenous

scholarships.

Another project was “Provision of Higher Education

Opportunities for Students of Balochistan and FATA Phase II

(President’s Directives) which was based on provision of higher

education opportunities to students from Balochistan and FATA

through enrolling them in an educational institutions of other

provinces and supporting them by paying their tuition fee and other

living expenses.

The quantitative target of the programme was to provide

financial support to a total of 3,900 students (2500 Undergraduate

and 1400 Post-graduate).

The scholarship distribution ratio for the students of

Balochistan and FATA was 50:50.

The test has been conducted for undergraduate and

postgraduate students during 2016-17 and 188 scholarships were

awarded to MS/M.Phil students while 500 scholarships were awarded to

Bachelors students.

During the period, total 19,147 scholarships were awarded,

out of which 269 were awarded under indigenous PhD, 270 under

Foreign (PhD), 17137 under Prime Minister’s Fee Reimbursement Scheme

(PMFRS) for less developed areas and 1471 scholarships were warded

under Need Based Graduate/Undergraduate Scholarships.