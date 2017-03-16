2800 Development projects to be ready during current fiscal year: PM

MIRPUR (AJK): March 16 (APP): Prime Minister of Azad Jammu & Kashmir Raja Farooq Haider Khan Thursday said that 2800 Development projects of public welfare would be completed during this fiscal year across AJK.

Addressing a public gathering after inaugurating a newly constructed bridge in Kotli city, the prime minister said under the Community Infrastructure Development Program projects in health, education and communications sectors had been started in AJK without any disparity, focusing on needs of the people.

He said the projects were designed keeping in view of rapid grass root development in the state.

He said an effective online monitoring system had been evolved for assuring transparency in process.

He said the supremacy of Law, merit, provision of justice had been initiated in AJK.

Highlighting Kashmir Issue, ensuring good governance and sustainable development were priorities of the PML (N) government, he added.

He said the vision of Prime Minister, Muhammed Nawaz Sharif for development had been enhanced in AJK as well.

Prime Minister, Muhammed Nawaz Sharif was taking concrete steps for empowerment of AJK government and providing financial resources, he said.

Meanwhile the AJ&K Prime Minister Farooq Haider administered oath to the newly elected body of district Bar Association Kotli.

Addressing the ceremony, the prime minister said that eliminating corruption was a big challenge for his government, but he was determined to fight against it.

He said the previous government failed to deliver because of bad governance and corruption.

“PML N has a clear roadmap of tackling corruption and establishing good governance for which people of AJK gave us huge mandate in the elections,” he said.

Haider said the government had enough funds to exploit tourism and hydro electric potential of the state to create jobs for the youth.

The prime minister lauded the services of lawyers for stability of democratic system and supremacy of constitution in the country.

Haider condemned the massive human rights violations in Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK) by the Indian army.

He praised the lawyers’ community in IoK for their efforts to highlight these abuses.

Newly elected president Kotli Bar, Raja Javed Akhtar presided over the ceremony.

Outgoing president Khawaja Iftikhar Hussain Butt and Ch. Liaqat also addressed the ceremony while AJK Information minister Mushtaq Ahmed Minhas, and others spoke on the occasion.